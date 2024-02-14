Living ‘La Noche Loca’ with a very special night brunch
When the sun has set and the working week is over, finding a pleasant space to celebrate the start of the weekend and kicking back with delectable cuisine and drinks is a must.
Guilty, a South American restaurant packed with all the signature dishes of the region, more than satisfies that need with its “La Noche Loca” Night Brunch – a sizzling celebration of South flavours in a lively but relaxing ambience.
The feast begins with free-flow drinks and unlimited hot and cold appetisers every Friday and Saturday night from 8 to 10.30pm.
Start with the intense mouthwatering freshness of Lima-Style Sea Bass Ceviche then nibble on the sensational Nikkei-Style Scallops Tiradito and the irresistible bite-sized Croquetas De Cangrejo before sampling Prawns Tostada Al Pastor.
And those are just the appetisers with the main courses yet to be revealed! The highlights include the smoky Brazilian-Style Wagyu Grade9 Picanha, the intense flavour of the Chef’s secret sauce married with the melt-in-the-mouth Smoked Hibachi BBQ Pork Belly, the perfectly seasoned Argentinian Style Lamb Chops “Al Malbec”, digestion-friendly Sea bass with Tucuman Lemon Sauce and Oaxacan Style Baked Sweet Potatoes.
And once you’re finished savouring the savoury, try the Chef’s special dessert “Poco De Todo” (a little bit of everything) – an irresistible platter of Guilty’s signature sweet treats, including Churros de naranja, Tres Leches de maracuyá, Banana Latina, and El Dorado Chocolate sphere served alongside fresh fruits and homemade ice cream.
Looking forward to this upcoming Friday already? Here are the options;
- 1,950 baht excluding service and tax per person with 2.5 hours of free-flow beer, wine and cocktails
- 3,700++ baht with free-flow beer, wine, cocktails and Champagne.
- Patrons can also add dishes from the a la carte menu, with prices ranging from 425 baht for signature ice cream popsicles to 4,750 baht for Australian Wagyu T-bone grade 5 steak to share
Busy Phillips once said “I don’t believe in guilty pleasures. If you enjoy something, there’s nothing guilty about it”, so treat yourself to a feast at Guilty on the ground floor of Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel.