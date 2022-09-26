New Covid-19 wave predicted as fresh, more resistant Omicron subvariants rear up

US experts have been campaigning for people to strictly adhere to Covid-19 prevention measures, especially getting booster jabs and wearing face masks in crowded places, he added.

“The outbreak is expected to peak in December,” he said, adding that people in Thailand should take care because a new Covid-19 wave emerges here six to 10 weeks after it hits other countries.

He expects a new Covid-19 wave to hit Thailand in the middle of December, adding that people’s immunity against Covid-19 will drop sharply at that time.

“Observing the handwashing, facemask wearing principles can reduce the risk of infection,” he said.