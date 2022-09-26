New Covid-19 wave predicted as fresh, more resistant Omicron subvariants rear up
People are being urged to keep an eye out for new Omicron subvariants BA.2.75.2 and BQ.1 because they are more resistant to immunity built from previous infections or vaccines.
In a Facebook post on Monday, Chulalongkorn University’s Faculty of Medicine lecturer Thira Woratanarat said several US medical experts have warned about a new Covid-19 wave from late October.
US experts have been campaigning for people to strictly adhere to Covid-19 prevention measures, especially getting booster jabs and wearing face masks in crowded places, he added.
“The outbreak is expected to peak in December,” he said, adding that people in Thailand should take care because a new Covid-19 wave emerges here six to 10 weeks after it hits other countries.
He expects a new Covid-19 wave to hit Thailand in the middle of December, adding that people’s immunity against Covid-19 will drop sharply at that time.
“Observing the handwashing, facemask wearing principles can reduce the risk of infection,” he said.
Over the past 24 hours, 319 Covid-19 patients have been admitted to hospital, the death toll has risen by eight and 1,145 patients have fully recovered, the Public Health Ministry reported on Monday.
Since January 1, the number of cumulative infections and deaths in the country stands at 2,455,236 and 11,028, respectively.