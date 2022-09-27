ViMUT Hospital launches in-home emergency alert, response system for seniors

The 24-hour service, which costs from 1,0000 baht per month, connects senior citizens with on-duty doctors and nurses.

Life Link is designed to respond to health risks and unexpected accidents that befall elderly residents at home, said ViMUT.

Hospital director Dr Santi Ueanoraset said the service was introduced in response to Thailand’s ageing society and ViMUT’s commitment to becoming a holistic hospital serving seniors with the full range of healthcare services.

Life Link offers two separate emergency response service systems, the Emergency Button and the Help Trigger.

Pressing the Emergency Button activates the Smart Home Base Unit to connect the patient with the 24/7 emergency response team. Emergency nurses will then talk to the patient to see what help they need. If they require hospital treatment, an ambulance will be sent out right away.

The Help Trigger is a wearable emergency button with a system that automatically detects falls. Once activated, the device automatically sends the patient’s GPS location to ViMUT Alarm Centre for immediate assistance.

The Life Link service also offers online health screening and the ViMUT Tele Nurse for symptom tracking and health guidance. The online services are designed to reduce unnecessary travel to hospital. Life Link is available in three packages – Silver, Gold and Platinum – starting at 1,000 baht per month.