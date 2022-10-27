Siriraj faculty researchers up the ante in battle against neglected tropical diseases like dengue

The faculty's former dean and consultant, Prof Dr Prasit Watanapa, said NTDs are largely ignored by mainstream medical science because they do not represent clear viable commercial markets for the private sector.

This continues to hinder the progress in medical research and development, and therapeutic solutions, he pointed out.

“NTDs continue to affect one in five people in the world. A staggering 1.7 billion people affected are from the poorest communities," he said.

He said that collaborative efforts from individuals, organisations and governments were necessary to control, prevent and eliminate NTDs.

He added that the faculty had signed a partnership agreement with the Drugs for Neglected Disease initiative (DNDi) on January 25 to develop accessible and effective prevention and treatment for dengue fever for a period of five years.

"There is a long way to go, but the collaboration to tackle NTDs will never happen if we do not start and work together," he added.