EctoLife, the 'world's first artificial womb facility' is just a concept for now, which offers a way for parents to produce customised babies. The concept is the brainchild of Berlin-based Hashem Al-Ghaili, a producer, filmmaker and science communicator and molecular biologist by trade", as per his website.

It offers parents to 'produce' customised babies with the help of artificial wombs. An 'Elite Package' would allow people to choose their baby's level of intelligence, height, hair, eye colour, physical strength and even skin tone.

The concept of EctoLife is based on over fifty years of groundbreaking scientific research" by researchers globally, says Al-Ghaili

The facility - which would run on renewable energy -plans to house 75 labs, each equipped with up to 400 growth pods or artificial wombs. These pods are designed to provide the same environment that is present inside a mother's womb.

Parents can keep a track of their baby's growth and development through a screen on the pods that showcase real-time data. This data can also be monitored via an app on the phone.

On his website (https://hashem-alghaili.com) Al-Ghaili says he uses his "background in science and technology to develop brand-new concepts". He speaks of "imagining the future," though some online have clearly mistaken his latest film as a real-life advert.