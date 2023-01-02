Vaccine-resistant strains in West and China threaten Thailand: virologist

In a Facebook post on Saturday, Yong said the severity of Covid-19 in Thailand had dropped over the past three years as people gained immunity via vaccination and infection.

However, new subvariants spreading in Europe, the US and China are more resistant to vaccines. Therefore, Thailand needed to know which Covid-19 variant is spreading in each country, Yong said.

While Omicron BA.2.75 is still dominant in Thailand, the BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 subvariants spreading fast in the West have higher vaccine resistance, though they do not cause more severe symptoms than previous strains, he said.

Meanwhile, Omicron BF.7 and BA.5.2 subvariants found in China are spreading in Japan, said Yong, citing data from Japanese newspaper Asahi Shimbun published on December 26.