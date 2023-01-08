Time for young students to stop wearing face masks at school, top virologists says

Children need to learn how facial expressions convey emotions, he wrote on Facebook, adding that it was difficult for them to wear face masks properly.

Up to 80% of kindergarten and elementary school students in Thailand already have immunity to Covid-19 as a result of vaccination or previous exposure to the virus, and one-third of them never developed symptoms, Yong said, citing data from the Centre of Excellence in Clinical Virology.

"Although these children [remain] at risk of infection, they will not develop severe symptoms," Yong added.