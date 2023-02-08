Thailand’s new Kraken, Orthrus strains evade immunity, virologist warns

Writing on Facebook, Yong Poovorawan said the two new strains showed Covid-19’s ability to mutate over time to escape human immunity. Hence, people can be infected with the virus at any time, he added.

He said Kraken, or Omicron XBB.1.5, is spreading rapidly from the US and Europe and could soon become the dominant variant. The strain is named after a legendary giant octopus said to destroy ships and kill sailors.

Yong said that this dangerous new Covid-19 subvariant should be monitored closely.