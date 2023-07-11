Thailand must focus on controlling tobacco instead of banning vaping devices: ECST

Asa said vaping devices have already helped many people quit smoking, but the ban in Thailand has triggered difficulties in reducing tobacco use, especially among minors.

The ban has also led to many other problems, such as illegal businesses and corruption, he said. Besides, he added, people view the devices negatively due to the ban.

Thailand claims it has banned e-cigarettes in compliance with the World Health Organisation’s Framework Convention on Tobacco Control, he said.

However, he added, this is incorrect as more than 80 countries under the framework, like New Zealand and Britain, have legalised e-cigarettes. This has helped reduce tobacco use in these countries.

He also said that many political parties have suggested that e-cigarettes be placed under control instead of a blanket ban.