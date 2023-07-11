Thailand must focus on controlling tobacco instead of banning vaping devices: ECST
Thailand should stop people from smoking tobacco instead of banning vaping devices, the Ends Cigarette Smoke Thailand (ECST) network said.
Asa Saligupta, an ECST representative, said on Tuesday that a discussion on vaping devices at the 2023 Global Forum on Nicotine revealed that many countries have approved e-cigarettes as an effective measure to reduce the consumption of tobacco. Thailand, however, sees these devices as a health threat, he said.
The forum was held in the Polish capital of Warsaw from June 21 to 24.
Asa said vaping devices have already helped many people quit smoking, but the ban in Thailand has triggered difficulties in reducing tobacco use, especially among minors.
The ban has also led to many other problems, such as illegal businesses and corruption, he said. Besides, he added, people view the devices negatively due to the ban.
Thailand claims it has banned e-cigarettes in compliance with the World Health Organisation’s Framework Convention on Tobacco Control, he said.
However, he added, this is incorrect as more than 80 countries under the framework, like New Zealand and Britain, have legalised e-cigarettes. This has helped reduce tobacco use in these countries.
He also said that many political parties have suggested that e-cigarettes be placed under control instead of a blanket ban.
According to the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, e-cigarettes contain nicotine and are highly unsafe for young people. It also says the use of these devices may encourage them to smoke cigarettes in the future. Other key dangers of vaping include asthma, lung scarring, organ damage, addiction, second-hand exposure and explosions to name a few.