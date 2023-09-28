World Heart Day": Roche encourages everyone to take care of their hearts

The value of biomarkers in heart failure diagnosis

Screening, improved diagnosis, and better disease monitoring are needed to lower the mortality rate of cardiac diseases. Cardiac biomarkers such as NT-proBNP can help provide a full clinical picture that aids in the diagnosis and management of heart failure. Having a full clinical picture with the right objective information allows physicians to make the best decisions in heart failure management to benefit patients. Aside from international clinical guidelines recommending the use of NT-proBNP as a diagnostic tool, studies from the Apac region also show evidence that echoes these recommendations.

The economic effects of heart failure

Heart failure poses a significant burden in the form of hospitalisations and mortality, along with direct and indirect costs incurred for the treatment of the disease. Direct costs include hospitalisation, drugs, rehabilitation, outpatient care, etc. Indirect costs are defined as productivity losses, informal care, costs due to early mortality or early retirement, etc.

In Thailand, estimated direct costs are US$0.6 billion per year, which is equivalent to THB21 billion per year, while estimated indirect costs are US$0.7 billion per year, or approximately THB25 billion per year. The costs are split by 49% for hospitalisations, whereas the annual HF test cost per patient is US$3,513 per year, or approximately THB125,570; the cost of HF hospitalisation is US$7,181 or approximately THB256,681; and the average length of stay in hospital is 14.2 days per patient.[11]

Data published in the International Journal of Cardiology shows Asian heart failure patients spend between 5 and 12.5 days in hospitals, and 3% to 15% are readmitted within 30 days. The NT-proBNP test has helped reduce hospital stays by 12 %, direct medical costs by 10 %, and unplanned hospitalisation by 50 %. Inadequate management of ischemic heart disease, a major risk factor for heart failure, can impose billions of dollars of costs on healthcare systems as well as affect patients in countries where they have to bear significant out-of-pocket expenses.

Prevention of CVD and heart failure

Tobacco cessation, salt reduction in the diet, eating more fruits and vegetables, regular physical exercise, and abstaining from problematic alcohol consumption have all been demonstrated to lessen the risk of cardiovascular disease. Countries should encourage health policies that create an environment that offers inexpensive and easily accessible healthy food options in order to persuade individuals to adopt healthy behaviours.

World Heart Day (September 29)

"Use heart, know heart is open-ended," the theme for World Heart Day 2023, urges everyone to take care of their own and others' hearts. This year's campaign emphasises the critical process of first knowing the heart, "because when we know more, we can take better care of them." In a world where knowledge concerning heart health is limited and standards in numerous countries are inadequate, the World Heart Federation seeks to break down barriers and empower individuals to take charge of their own well-being. This year, it is asking individuals to utilise the heart emoji ❤ as a visual language to convey concern for those around them and increase awareness of good heart care.