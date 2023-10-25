Health influencer recommends six vaccines for adults
Information from Dr. Lab Panda, a well-known medical influencer on Facebook, makes it clear that it's not just children who should receive vaccines. Even in adulthood, many vaccines are recommended to prevent illness or reduce the severity of symptoms in case of illness after vaccination.
Pneumonia vaccine
For individuals aged 65 and above, it is advisable to get vaccinated because the older you get, the weaker your immune system. If pneumonia sets in and infects the bloodstream, it can be fatal. It's recommended to receive two doses for protection against 13 and 23 strains, with a 6-12 month gap between them, providing lifelong immunity.
Shingles vaccine
Recommended for all adults but especially for those 60 and above. This vaccine offers lifelong protection. Even if you've had shingles before, research has shown that the vaccine can still reduce the risk of the disease.
Influenza vaccine
With the flu currently circulating, the influenza vaccine is recommended for all age groups. It's better to get vaccinated once a year to prevent influenza, even though the efficacy rate is usually only around 50-60%. Even if you get the flu, the symptoms will likely be less severe if you've had the vaccine.
Hepatitis B vaccine
Adults of all age groups should get vaccinated since hepatitis B can be a serious disease. The vaccine is given in a series of three shots, providing lifelong protection.
Tetanus booster
A tetanus booster is advisable because most of us received the tetanus vaccine during our school years. This vaccine should be administered as a booster every 10 years to maintain immunity.
Rubella vaccine
Women planning to have children should check their rubella immunity. If not immune, it's important to get the vaccine before becoming pregnant as rubella during pregnancy can lead to severe complications and birth defects.
The US Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) list a wide range of vaccines that should be taken. If anyone wishes to receive additional vaccines, it's a good idea to consult with a healthcare professional first.