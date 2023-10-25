Health influencer recommends six vaccines for adults

Pneumonia vaccine

For individuals aged 65 and above, it is advisable to get vaccinated because the older you get, the weaker your immune system. If pneumonia sets in and infects the bloodstream, it can be fatal. It's recommended to receive two doses for protection against 13 and 23 strains, with a 6-12 month gap between them, providing lifelong immunity.

Shingles vaccine

Recommended for all adults but especially for those 60 and above. This vaccine offers lifelong protection. Even if you've had shingles before, research has shown that the vaccine can still reduce the risk of the disease.

Influenza vaccine

With the flu currently circulating, the influenza vaccine is recommended for all age groups. It's better to get vaccinated once a year to prevent influenza, even though the efficacy rate is usually only around 50-60%. Even if you get the flu, the symptoms will likely be less severe if you've had the vaccine.