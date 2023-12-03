How to boost your immune system and make it through cold season

There is more you can do to try and avoid getting sick, though it may not be possible to avoid all infections. These three strategies will help you get through the cold season feeling strong.

Boost your immune system

Start out by drinking plenty of fluids to keep your mucous membranes in the nasopharynx moist. This makes it harder for pathogens to survive, says sports scientist Ingo Froböse of the German Sport University Cologne.

Drink around 30 millilitres of fluid per kilogramme of body weight per day, preferably water and unsweetened teas. So if you weigh 70 kilograms, you should drink at least 2.1 litres a day.

What also helps your immune system is a balanced diet with plenty of variety. Get a good supply of the micronutrients iron and zinc during the cold season, says Froböse. Your body needs them so your T-cells - the cells that detect viruses in our body - can work properly. You find iron and zinc in oats, lentils, sesame seeds and pumpkin seeds, for example.

Exercise also helps strengthen your body's own defences, so try and take regular walks out in the fresh air.