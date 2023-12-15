10 ways to safeguard your skin against PM 2.5 dust

Dust particles in the air can be divided by size: PM 10 comprises particles smaller than 10 micrometres, originating from ground dust, agricultural debris, and plant spores; PM 2.5 encompasses particles smaller than 2.5 micrometres, originating from sources such as car exhaust, traffic emissions, construction debris, household fuel combustion, industrial and power plant emissions, burning agricultural materials, forests, and waste.

The pathways through which PM 2.5 infiltrates the body include inhalation and skin absorption, triggering inflammatory responses and fostering free radical formation. Consequently, cells within the body and skin face destruction.

The effects of PM 2.5 on the skin are manifested in the degradation of skin cells, leading to the development of wrinkles, skin darkening, the appearance of dark spots, and a heightened susceptibility to recurring skin diseases.

This is particularly concerning for children and the elderly with chronic skin conditions like atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, thinning hair, and skin cancer.