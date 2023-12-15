10 ways to safeguard your skin against PM 2.5 dust
Many parts of Thailand, Bangkok included, are currently facing high levels of pollution from particulate matter, notably PM 2.5.
Dust particles in the air can be divided by size: PM 10 comprises particles smaller than 10 micrometres, originating from ground dust, agricultural debris, and plant spores; PM 2.5 encompasses particles smaller than 2.5 micrometres, originating from sources such as car exhaust, traffic emissions, construction debris, household fuel combustion, industrial and power plant emissions, burning agricultural materials, forests, and waste.
The pathways through which PM 2.5 infiltrates the body include inhalation and skin absorption, triggering inflammatory responses and fostering free radical formation. Consequently, cells within the body and skin face destruction.
The effects of PM 2.5 on the skin are manifested in the degradation of skin cells, leading to the development of wrinkles, skin darkening, the appearance of dark spots, and a heightened susceptibility to recurring skin diseases.
This is particularly concerning for children and the elderly with chronic skin conditions like atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, thinning hair, and skin cancer.
To gauge potential harm from pollution, air quality is quantified using the Air Quality Index (AQI). An AQI surpassing 100 can adversely affect physical health, necessitating a reduction in or avoidance of outdoor activities to mitigate exposure to harmful PM 2.5 levels.
Dr Wongsiya Wierasin, a dermatologist with Bangpakok 9 International Hospital, underscores the significance of preventive measures to mitigate the adverse effects of PM 2.5 on the skin. Here is her advice for individuals to shield themselves from the dangers of PM 2.5.
Choose low pollution areas: Avoid high air pollution zones, such as congested traffic areas and construction sites, to minimise exposure to PM 2.5.
Limit outdoor activities: Reduce time spent outdoors, especially during periods of elevated air pollution.
Avoid outdoor exercise: Temporarily put exercising outdoors on hold when PM 2.5 levels are high, opting for indoor activities instead.
Invest in N95 masks: Wear an N95 face mask to effectively filter out PM 2.5 particles, providing an additional layer of protection for your skin and respiratory system.
Wear protective clothing: Cover your body with appropriate clothing to reduce skin exposure when venturing outside, creating an additional barrier against PM 2.5.
Prioritise moisturising: Apply moisturising cream regularly to nourish and fortify the skin, helping it withstand the damaging effects of PM 2.5.
Apply sunscreen: Regularly use sunscreen to guard against harmful UV rays, as exposure to sunlight can exacerbate the impact of PM 2.5 by increasing free radicals.
Clean up after exposure: Thoroughly wash your body and cleanse your skin properly but avoid excessive rubbing.
Eat an antioxidant-rich diet: Incorporate fruits and vegetables into your diet, as they contain essential vitamins and minerals that act as antioxidants, combating free radicals in the body.
Special considerations for vulnerable groups: Elderly individuals, children, and those with chronic skin conditions like allergies and psoriasis should take extra precautions to minimise exposure to pollution, as it can trigger or worsen skin diseases.