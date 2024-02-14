Experts call for urgent action as Thailand faces surge in cancer cases

Hence, experts are stressing an urgent need for proactive measures to combat the disease, focusing on early detection, access to high-quality treatment and palliative care.

Cancer remains a leading cause of death in Thailand, with the National Cancer Institute’s 2022 report revealing approximately 140,000 new cases and some 84,000 deaths annually.

While certain cancer incidences have declined, liver, lung, breast, colon and cervical cancers continue affecting a significant portion of the population.

Factors contributing to the vulnerability of young people to cancer include genetic predisposition, dietary habits, chemical exposure, stress and environmental factors.

Concerns have also been raised about the potential link between lung cancer and exposure to smoke or PM2.5 fine dust air pollution.

“The environment has an influence on lung cancer, as most patients live in the North [of Thailand], where the quality of air is bad,” said Sirintip Kudtiyakarn, president of the Thai Cancer Society.