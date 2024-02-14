Experts call for urgent action as Thailand faces surge in cancer cases
Despite making significant strides in medical technology enhancing diagnosis and treatment effectiveness, Thailand is still witnessing a concerning rise in new cancer cases.
Hence, experts are stressing an urgent need for proactive measures to combat the disease, focusing on early detection, access to high-quality treatment and palliative care.
Cancer remains a leading cause of death in Thailand, with the National Cancer Institute’s 2022 report revealing approximately 140,000 new cases and some 84,000 deaths annually.
While certain cancer incidences have declined, liver, lung, breast, colon and cervical cancers continue affecting a significant portion of the population.
Factors contributing to the vulnerability of young people to cancer include genetic predisposition, dietary habits, chemical exposure, stress and environmental factors.
Concerns have also been raised about the potential link between lung cancer and exposure to smoke or PM2.5 fine dust air pollution.
“The environment has an influence on lung cancer, as most patients live in the North [of Thailand], where the quality of air is bad,” said Sirintip Kudtiyakarn, president of the Thai Cancer Society.
Addressing challenges
In cancer treatment, Thailand offers several advanced alternatives to chemotherapy, such as precision treatment and immunotherapy, alongside various diagnostic tools for early cancer detection, including mammograms, gastroscopy and computed tomography scans.
Efforts to raise awareness about cancer severity and treatment rights are underway, with collaboration between hospitals, government agencies and domestic and international partners to develop innovative solutions and improve patient access to quality treatment.
However, challenges persist in Thailand, including complex and costly treatment processes, limited accessibility, hospital congestion and insufficient disease awareness.
“Cancer treatment should be of high quality, easily accessible and affordable,” said Krittavith Lertutsahakul, managing director of a private hospital operator Principal Capital Plc.
Early diagnosis is key
Early cancer detection plays a pivotal role in achieving high cure rates, reducing treatment costs and extending life expectancy. For instance, a timely mammogram has helped up to 30% of patients to be free of breast cancer.
Naiyarat Prasongsook, an oncologist at Phramongkutklao Hospital, called on the government to launch awareness campaigns to educate the public about cancer and available treatments.
“If you boost awareness, people will pay more attention to the disease, which will encourage them to undergo screening. This, in turn, will boost their cure rate and even cut down on cancer,” he noted.
More cancer specialists
Naiyarat pointed out that patients in other provinces found it difficult to access treatment due to the lack of comprehensive cancer care and specialists.
“Some patients do not have access to surgery, radiation or precision medicine,” he said, adding that cancer specialists were necessary to provide comprehensive treatment ranging from early detection to palliative care.
Echoing Naiyarat, Sirintip said Thailand needs more cancer experts and practitioners under the social security system, so more people can be protected from the dreaded disease.