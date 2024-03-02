Taiwanese actress Joe Chen shares diet plan that helped her lose 3kg in 6 days
Taiwanese actress Joe Chen gained nearly 5kg after enjoying a variety of dishes while celebrating Chinese New Year with her Malaysian husband Alan Chen in Malaysia.
Now ready to return to work, Joe Chen shares some weight loss tips which helped her lose 3kg in six days.
In a Weibo post on Feb 28, Chen said she avoids consuming food with starch and would settle for eggs, tofu, prawns, meat and other veggies when she's hungry. Grapefruit also makes a regular appearance in the TV star's diet.
Chen shared photos of the meals she has each day – including half a grapefruit with three boiled eggs and broccoli for one meal and the same portion of grapefruit with two strips of bacon and two eggs for another.
She also eats prawns and clams.
Sticking to this diet has helped Chen's weight drop from 51.5kg to 48.5kg in six days, she said. The 44-year-old added that the "grapefruit diet" is the fastest way for her to lose weight.
Chen wrote on Weibo: "I do not fancy exercising so I find this to be the most suitable weight loss method for me.
"I don't feel too hungry (following this diet), just a little miserable when I first started.
"I'm the type who can easily lose weight just by controlling my diet. So when I need to (lose) weight, I start following this diet."
While Chen believes it's important to work hard to lose weight, she reiterated that it's OK for everyone to treat themselves to a nice meal from time to time.
"It's not ideal to keep eating like this. One should also prioritise their emotions when attempting to lose weight.
"That's why I usually stick to this diet for seven days or a time, then give myself a break and eat some of my favourite cuisines," she said.
According to the Cleveland Clinic, grapefruit is rich in vitamins A and C and contains high fibre content which helps boost heart health.
While the fruit doesn't burn fat, the clinic stated that it can help one feel full faster when eating it with meals. This is because the grapefruit contains roughly 88% water. Hence, one would not feel the need to eat much.
Anndrea A. Webber
The Star
Asia News Network