Taiwanese actress Joe Chen shares diet plan that helped her lose 3kg in 6 days

Sticking to this diet has helped Chen's weight drop from 51.5kg to 48.5kg in six days, she said. The 44-year-old added that the "grapefruit diet" is the fastest way for her to lose weight.

Chen wrote on Weibo: "I do not fancy exercising so I find this to be the most suitable weight loss method for me.

"I don't feel too hungry (following this diet), just a little miserable when I first started.

"I'm the type who can easily lose weight just by controlling my diet. So when I need to (lose) weight, I start following this diet."

While Chen believes it's important to work hard to lose weight, she reiterated that it's OK for everyone to treat themselves to a nice meal from time to time.

"It's not ideal to keep eating like this. One should also prioritise their emotions when attempting to lose weight.

"That's why I usually stick to this diet for seven days or a time, then give myself a break and eat some of my favourite cuisines," she said.