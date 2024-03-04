‘Death stamps’ that make you happy can be very dangerous, warns Thai medical agency

These so-called death stamps are small colourful pieces of blotting paper with a drop of lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) that can be placed under the tongue for slow release.

LSD reportedly gives the user a happy feeling initially, but can later cause hallucinations, hearing loss and distorted perception. Some people may even try to harm themselves or consider suicide.

“LSD takes effect within 30 to 90 minutes and the influence can last for up to 12 hours,” said Pairoj Surattanawanich, the department’s deputy director-general.