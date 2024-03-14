Three public hospitals trial use of marijuana oil to treat addicts
The Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine (DTAM) said three of its hospitals have started using marijuana oil with a high level of CBD to treat drug addicts.
Dr Thewan Thanirat, DTAM’s deputy director-general, said the marijuana oil prescription being used by his department is called Karun Osoth and is is mixture of coconut oil and CBD in the ratio of 10 milligrammes of CBD per millilitre of coconut oil.
The prescription helps drug addicts overcome their craving for drugs and mitigates withdrawal symptoms, such as sleeplessness and muscle pains.
CBD, or cannabidiol, is a crucial compound found in both marijuana and hemp plants. Unlike THC (tetrahydrocannabinol), the main psychoactive compound in marijuana, CBD does not cause the sensation of being high.
Thewan said the DTAM has started using the Karun Osoth marijuana oil to treat drug addicts in a pilot project being implemented by three hospitals: Bangkok Thai Traditional Medicine Hospital with 278 drug addicts being treated; Udon Thani Thai Traditional Medicine Hospital (196 drug addicts treated); and Phatthalung Thai Traditional Medicine Hospital (76 drug addicts treated).
Preecha Nuthim, director of the Bangkok Thai Traditional Medicine said other herbs can also be used to treat cigarette addicts. For example, little ironweed can be used to reduce the craving for nicotine.
He added that the DTAM, the Department of Probation and the Nonthaburi provincial administration would hold a 15-day event in Nonthaburi to check and prescribe the herbal compound drug to treat drug addicts in the province from March 19 to April 2.