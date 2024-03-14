Three public hospitals trial use of marijuana oil to treat addicts

Dr Thewan Thanirat, DTAM’s deputy director-general, said the marijuana oil prescription being used by his department is called Karun Osoth and is is mixture of coconut oil and CBD in the ratio of 10 milligrammes of CBD per millilitre of coconut oil.

The prescription helps drug addicts overcome their craving for drugs and mitigates withdrawal symptoms, such as sleeplessness and muscle pains.

CBD, or cannabidiol, is a crucial compound found in both marijuana and hemp plants. Unlike THC (tetrahydrocannabinol), the main psychoactive compound in marijuana, CBD does not cause the sensation of being high.