Winless Pathum Utd take on struggling Lamphun Warriors in Thai League

Hosts BG Pathum United are still waiting for their first win after losing their season-opening match and then drawing 2-2 against defending champions Buriram United.

BG Pathum United go into their third match at full strength, with all their main players — Teerasil Dangda, Worachit Kanitsribampen, team captain Sarach Yooyen, and Brazilian striker Diogo Luís Santo — available.

Meanwhile, Lamphun Warriors have only one point after they drew against Port FC in the first match. The team is yet to score a goal this season and have lost three matches on the trot.

The match will be broadcast live on AIS Play.