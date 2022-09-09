Winless Pathum Utd take on struggling Lamphun Warriors in Thai League
BG Pathum United will play newly promoted Lamphun Warriors in their third game of the 2022–23 Thai League 1 on Friday.
The teams will play at BG Pathum United’s home venue, BG Stadium in Pathum Thani province, at 7pm.
Hosts BG Pathum United are still waiting for their first win after losing their season-opening match and then drawing 2-2 against defending champions Buriram United.
BG Pathum United go into their third match at full strength, with all their main players — Teerasil Dangda, Worachit Kanitsribampen, team captain Sarach Yooyen, and Brazilian striker Diogo Luís Santo — available.
Meanwhile, Lamphun Warriors have only one point after they drew against Port FC in the first match. The team is yet to score a goal this season and have lost three matches on the trot.
The match will be broadcast live on AIS Play.
RELATED