Thailand’s first match in Volleyball World Championship live on TV from 5.45 tonight

Held every four years, the tournament kicked off on Friday in the Netherlands and Poland.

Twenty-four countries have qualified, with the final due on October 16. Joining Thailand and reigning champions Serbia are Argentina, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Cameroon, Canada, China, Colombia, Croatia, Czech Republic, Dominican Republic, Germany, Italy, Japan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Netherlands, Poland, Puerto Rico, South Korea, Turkey, and the United States.

The tournament’s first game on Friday saw Poland beat Croatia 3-1 (25-19, 21-25, 25-23, 25-15). On Saturday the Netherlands crushed Kenya by the same score (25-11, 25-17, 25-11).

Thailand have been drawn in Group B along with Poland, Turkey, Dominican Republic, South Korea, and Croatia.

Thailand’s first-round matches will be broadcast live on Workpoint TV channel 23:

- Thailand vs Turkey: Saturday, September 24 at 5.45pm

- vs Poland: Wednesday, September 28 at 1.15am (rerun 9.20am)

- vs Croatia: Wednesday, September 28 at 6.45pm

- vs South Korea: Thursday, September 29 at 6.45pm

- vs Dominican Republic: Saturday, October 1 at 6.45pm

Thailand have qualified for the Women's World Championship five times in the past: 1998 (13th place), 2002 (17th place), 2010 (13th place), 2014 (17th place), and 2018 (13th place).