Their Majesties congratulate Thai spikers on thrilling victory

Thailand fought back to clinch the thrilling match 3-2 (17-25, 31-29, 22-25, 25-19, 15-13) and get their World Championships campaign off to a winning start in the Netherlands.

Satitpong said Their Majesties had instructed him to phone Danai Sriwatcharamethakul, Thailand’s head coach, to relay a message of admiration for the team.

World No 14 Thailand had impressed Their Majesties with the hard-fought victory over a Turkish side ranked sixth in the world, Satitpong added.

Their Majesties also wished the Thai spikers success in the tournament and encouraged them to bring fame to Thailand.

The Thai team next face co-hosts Poland, just three points ahead of them in the world rankings, at 1.30am on Tuesday, Thai time.