Their Majesties congratulate Thai spikers on thrilling victory
Their Majesties the King and the Queen have congratulated the Thailand team for beating Turkey in their first match of the FIVB Volleyball Women’s World Championship on Saturday night.
The King’s Principal Private Secretary ACM Satitpong Sukvimol confirmed that Their Majesties had watched the match and enjoyed the Thai victory.
Thailand fought back to clinch the thrilling match 3-2 (17-25, 31-29, 22-25, 25-19, 15-13) and get their World Championships campaign off to a winning start in the Netherlands.
Satitpong said Their Majesties had instructed him to phone Danai Sriwatcharamethakul, Thailand’s head coach, to relay a message of admiration for the team.
World No 14 Thailand had impressed Their Majesties with the hard-fought victory over a Turkish side ranked sixth in the world, Satitpong added.
Their Majesties also wished the Thai spikers success in the tournament and encouraged them to bring fame to Thailand.
The Thai team next face co-hosts Poland, just three points ahead of them in the world rankings, at 1.30am on Tuesday, Thai time.