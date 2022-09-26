Atthaya holds her nerve in dramatic playoff for second title on LPGA Tour

“I didn’t see a leaderboard until 18,” Atthaya said. “I thought a par would be good enough [for the win].”

A playoff began on the par-3 15th, which sits next to the 18th green. Both players made pars and moved on to the difficult par-4 16th.

Atthaya hit a clutch approach shot to 8 feet from 153 yards. She drained that putt for birdie and the win.

“On the second hole [of the] playoff, I had a chance to make a birdie, because it was not that far. Then, in my mind, I just told myself, ‘Do your best, even if it's not going in. Just do the best you can,” Atthaya said.

Earlier in the year, Atthaya had won the JTBC Classic presented by Barbasol, also in a playoff. She was also the 2021 Player of the Year on the Ladies European Tour.

With the latest victory, she is projected to jump to No. 4 in the LPGA’s season-long Race to the CME Globe.