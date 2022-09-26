Mink picks up world mixed doubles snooker title with Aussie Robertson
The Thai-Australian snooker pair of Nutcharut "Mink" Wongharuthai and Neil Robertson were crowned World Mixed Doubles champions on Sunday.
The duo beat the British pair of Mark Selby and Rebecca Kenna 4-2 in the final at Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes, Britain.
It was sweet revenge for the Thai-Aussie duo who had lost to Selby and Kenna in the round-robin stage before suffering another loss — 3-1 to England’s Ronnie O'Sullivan and Reanne Evans.
However, Nutcharut and Robertson beat England's Judd Trump and Hong Kong's Ng On Yee 4-0 to make the final.
Nutcharut and Robertson earned 60,000 pounds (about 2.4 million baht) prize money. This is Nutcharut's second world title, having earlier won the World Women's Snooker Championship.
The 2022 event was the first World Mixed Doubles Championship to be staged since 1991. The event featured the world's top four men and top four women. The teams were selected via a draw on August 6. The pairs were: Neil Robertson and Nutcharut Wongharuthai; Ronnie O'Sullivan and Reanne Evans; Judd Trump and Ng On-yee; Mark Selby and Rebecca Kenna. The tournament followed a round-robin format, four-frame matches, followed by the final between the top-two placed teams. The team members made alternate visits to the table rather than playing alternate shots.