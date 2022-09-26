Mink picks up world mixed doubles snooker title with Aussie Robertson

It was sweet revenge for the Thai-Aussie duo who had lost to Selby and Kenna in the round-robin stage before suffering another loss — 3-1 to England’s Ronnie O'Sullivan and Reanne Evans.

However, Nutcharut and Robertson beat England's Judd Trump and Hong Kong's Ng On Yee 4-0 to make the final.

Nutcharut and Robertson earned 60,000 pounds (about 2.4 million baht) prize money. This is Nutcharut's second world title, having earlier won the World Women's Snooker Championship.