Somkiat makes history by snatching Moto2 pole position in Buriram
Moto2 rider Somkiat Chantra snatched Thailand’s first-ever Grand Prix pole position on Saturday, delighting his home fans in Buriram.
Supporters roared on their home favourite as he secured first place on the grid for tomorrow’s race with a qualifying time of 1 minute and 35.625 seconds.
Somkiat took advantage of a dry track at Chang International Circuit to grab fourth in the opening qualifying session before gunning down his rivals in the shootout.
Italy’s Tony Arbolino secured second on the grid with a time of 1:35.710 while Ai Ogura, currently second place in the championship, snatched third. Moto2 championship leader Augusto Fernandez will start from eighth on the grid, looking to defend his 2-point championship lead over Ogura
Meanwhile, rookie Marco Bezzecchi clinched polo for tomorrow’s MotoGP race with a time of 1:29.671. Jorge Martin and Francesco Bagnaia were second and third respectively to complete an all-Ducati front row for the start of tomorrow’s race
Reigning world champion Fabio Quartararo, who leads second-place Bagnaia by 18 points going into the last four rounds of the championship, took fourth.
Two-time Thai MotoGP winner Marc Marquez dropped to a disappointing eighth on the grid after being fastest in Friday’s opening practice.
Sunday’s action in Buriram begins with the Moto3 Grand Prix at noon.
The Moto2 Grand Prix starts at 1.20pm and is followed by the MotoGP race at 3pm.
Tomorrow’s races will be broadcast live on SPOTV and PPTVHD36.