Somkiat makes history by snatching Moto2 pole position in Buriram

Somkiat took advantage of a dry track at Chang International Circuit to grab fourth in the opening qualifying session before gunning down his rivals in the shootout.

Italy’s Tony Arbolino secured second on the grid with a time of 1:35.710 while Ai Ogura, currently second place in the championship, snatched third. Moto2 championship leader Augusto Fernandez will start from eighth on the grid, looking to defend his 2-point championship lead over Ogura

Meanwhile, rookie Marco Bezzecchi clinched polo for tomorrow’s MotoGP race with a time of 1:29.671. Jorge Martin and Francesco Bagnaia were second and third respectively to complete an all-Ducati front row for the start of tomorrow’s race

Reigning world champion Fabio Quartararo, who leads second-place Bagnaia by 18 points going into the last four rounds of the championship, took fourth.