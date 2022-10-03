Totally Head-Turning!

The 17th round of the MotoGP 2022 World Championship, the Thailand Grand Prix 2022, kicked off on Sunday October 2, 2022 on the concept “Thai Style MotoGP” to showcase Thai uniqueness to the world in a live broadcast viewed by more than 800 million motor sports fans in 207 countries around the world.

A highlight on the starting grid was the launch of “ Honda Race Ambassadors” posing beside Thai hero rider “Kong” Somkiat Chantra, who races as number 35 for the Idemitsu Honda Team Asia in front of his home crowd.

“Honda Race Ambassadors” appeared in Thai contemporary costumes, inspired by the “Honda Race To The One” concept, with the aim of presenting Thainess through the modern charm of Thai textiles. The costume’s bodice and sleeves are crafted from Thai double-thread silk in shiny fire-engine red, with modern draping details on the chest and voluminous sleeves adapted from traditional gigot sleeves.

The elegantly chic top is perfectly paired with a short Thai silk skirt in shiny silvery pineapple-patterns woven on a red background. The draped skirt is inspired by the traditional loincloth (chong-kra-baen) wrap with a modern twist.