Totally Head-Turning!
“Honda Race Ambassadors” revealed in stunning Thai contemporary costumes alongside Honda Thai Rider “Kong Somkiat” on the MotoGP Starting Grid
Thai Honda has stunned the world yet again by introducing “Honda Race Ambassadors” sporting a chic and glamorous Thai contemporary look at the MotoGP World Championship race alongside top Thai rider “Kong” Somkiat Chantra, number 35, the first Thai in motorcycle world championship history to have a stand named after him “Chantra Stand”. The image was captured at the Thailand Grand Prix Moto2 2022 at the Chang International Circuit, Buriram Province.
The 17th round of the MotoGP 2022 World Championship, the Thailand Grand Prix 2022, kicked off on Sunday October 2, 2022 on the concept “Thai Style MotoGP” to showcase Thai uniqueness to the world in a live broadcast viewed by more than 800 million motor sports fans in 207 countries around the world.
A highlight on the starting grid was the launch of “ Honda Race Ambassadors” posing beside Thai hero rider “Kong” Somkiat Chantra, who races as number 35 for the Idemitsu Honda Team Asia in front of his home crowd.
“Honda Race Ambassadors” appeared in Thai contemporary costumes, inspired by the “Honda Race To The One” concept, with the aim of presenting Thainess through the modern charm of Thai textiles. The costume’s bodice and sleeves are crafted from Thai double-thread silk in shiny fire-engine red, with modern draping details on the chest and voluminous sleeves adapted from traditional gigot sleeves.
The elegantly chic top is perfectly paired with a short Thai silk skirt in shiny silvery pineapple-patterns woven on a red background. The draped skirt is inspired by the traditional loincloth (chong-kra-baen) wrap with a modern twist.
Matching the red, the signature color of Honda, is the silvery “chada” traditional headgear, which adds glamour and grandeur to Honda Ambassadors’ dresses, showcasing the Thai spirit on a global stage during these historic moments. The event was broadcast live to over 800 million viewers in 207 countries across the world.
