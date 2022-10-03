Kasemrad hospital to celebrate first anniversary in Laos by holding charity running event
Kasemrad International Hospital Vientiane will celebrate its first anniversary in Laos by holding a charity running event on November 5 in the Lao capital.
The “Kasem Run: 1st Anniversary Kasemrad” will also have a concert by Thai rock band Bodyslam.
Apart from the concert, the singer Artiwara “Toon” Kongmalai will also run in this event.
Kantaporn Harnphanich, member of the executive committee and chief marketing officer of Bangkok Chain Hospital Pcl, said that the hospital completed a year of operations in Vientiane on August 19 and the hospital wished to give back to poor patients in Laos through proceeds from the running event.
He said that all revenue, after deducting expenses, would be donated to Laos’ Health Ministry. The event will also promote Lao culture and famous tourist destinations to stimulate the local economy and promote tourism.
The race route will start at Kasemrad International Hospital Vientiane and will end at That Luang Lake.
Tickets are being sold in three categories:
Fun Run: 500 baht; no competition, receive a shirt, race bib, and concert access
10km race: 750 baht; competition separated by gender, receive a shirt, race bib, and concert access
The winner will receive a reward of 10,000 baht, second place will receive 7,000 baht, and third place will receive 5,000 baht.
VIP: 1,000 baht; could choose the event, receive a race bib with a beautiful number, VIP shirt, and VIP concert access
Registration is open until October 15 via the website www.race.thai.run/Kasemrun, Kasemrad International Hospital Vientiane, Vientiane Centre, and Parkson Mall.