Kasemrad hospital to celebrate first anniversary in Laos by holding charity running event

Apart from the concert, the singer Artiwara “Toon” Kongmalai will also run in this event.

Kantaporn Harnphanich, member of the executive committee and chief marketing officer of Bangkok Chain Hospital Pcl, said that the hospital completed a year of operations in Vientiane on August 19 and the hospital wished to give back to poor patients in Laos through proceeds from the running event.

He said that all revenue, after deducting expenses, would be donated to Laos’ Health Ministry. The event will also promote Lao culture and famous tourist destinations to stimulate the local economy and promote tourism.

The race route will start at Kasemrad International Hospital Vientiane and will end at That Luang Lake.