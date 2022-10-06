CONFIRMED: UNITED'S SQUAD FOR CYPRUS TRIP

Ten Hag will clearly be hoping for a similar outcome to that previous overseas trip, as the Reds look to build on the comfortable 2-0 win over Sheriff Tiraspol.

Man United SQUAD

Goalkeepers: De Gea, Heaton, Dubravka.

Defenders: Lindelof, Martinez, Malacia, Dalot, Shaw.

Midfielders: Fernandes, Eriksen, Fred, Casemiro, McTominay, Iqbal.

Forwards: Ronaldo, Martial, Rashford, Antony, Sancho, Pellistri, Elanga, Garnacho.

Players absent from this trip include Harry Maguire, Raphael Varane, Donny van de Beek and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.