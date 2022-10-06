CONFIRMED: UNITED'S SQUAD FOR CYPRUS TRIP
Erik ten Hag is taking 22 players to Cyprus for Manchester United's Europa League group game away to Omonia Nicosia.
The list features several changes from the party that travelled to Moldova in mid-September, with fit-again forwards Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford plus on-loan goalkeeper Martin Dubravka among the names added to it.
Ten Hag will clearly be hoping for a similar outcome to that previous overseas trip, as the Reds look to build on the comfortable 2-0 win over Sheriff Tiraspol.
Man United SQUAD
Goalkeepers: De Gea, Heaton, Dubravka.
Defenders: Lindelof, Martinez, Malacia, Dalot, Shaw.
Midfielders: Fernandes, Eriksen, Fred, Casemiro, McTominay, Iqbal.
Forwards: Ronaldo, Martial, Rashford, Antony, Sancho, Pellistri, Elanga, Garnacho.
Players absent from this trip include Harry Maguire, Raphael Varane, Donny van de Beek and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.