Ten Hag’s thoughts from Cyprus

THE IMPACT FROM OUR SUBSTITUTES

“Yes [it’s pleasing]. First of all, we need more movement, runs in behind, that was the first thing and then the subs had an impact on the score. I’m really happy for Marcus and Anthony that they came in, also Luke [Shaw] I have to say, and had an impact on the game. The tempo kept high, there was more movement and much more ability to make an effect on the goal.”

MARTIAL’S RETURN

"I want to do it really careful because he had a good pre-season and then the last 10 minutes against Atletico Madrid he fell out [injured] and then he returned against Liverpool, and so another injury from far back. I cannot force it. I have to do it with a plan and I’m trying to do it at the moment but it’s quite clear I’m happy with his performance. All the subs had a really good impact and that’s what I expect from players on the bench. You’re not playing with XI, we can sub five so every sub has to be ready. Tonight, was the best example you can get.”

RONALDO’S INFLUENCE ON THE MATCH

“I think the first two [shots he had produced] good saves from the goalie. He had a couple of chances, also he created a couple of chances. He was in for a good move and run for the first goal with Marcus Rashford, so he had an impact in this game."

AN IMPORTANT WIN IN GROUP E

“[That’s clear]. It gives us a better position in the group, we have to win this group, that’s also clear.”

OUR TRAVELLING SUPPORT

“We always get big support. As you say, 1,100 fans are supporting us from the UK, a lot of fans here in Cyprus, and as Manchester United, you want to give them the best performance. There were stages in the game that they saw a good Manchester United but also some development to make. If we learn such lessons, then we can be successful, that is what we have to do.”

OUR PROCESS

“It’s a process. A project and a process, we knew that from the start. We have to give every day our maximum. We have to improve every day and also sometimes you fall back. We have to get up again and that is what I demand from my squad. We have to carry on and every time learn the lessons and give the maximum. Only good for me is good enough and by far we are not that good. We have seen on Sunday. We have to do much better and that is what we did in games before – better intensity. We have to bring much better intensity. That was the big difference between City and us. That’s the demand to squad and the players have to take responsibility for that.”

ON TO EVERTON ON SUNDAY

“We don’t have so many moments in training [before that game] but it was the warm-up, Sunday we have to be ready for a fight, for a battle there. It’s about intensity, that has to be much more and really improved. When you compare that last Sunday with City, that was the main lesson for us. We have to bring much more intensity in games, like against City and Everton is the same. That’s going to be a hard battle and we have to be ready for that.”

RECOVERY IN CYPRUS ON FRIDAY

“Because it’s best in relation to recovery and to preparation for the game on Sunday.”

