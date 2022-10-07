Footballers to observe a minute's silence before league games to mourn massacre victims
A minute's silence will be observed at all professional football matches in Thailand this weekend to mourn the victims of the shooting spree on Thursday in Nong Bua Lam Phu province.
The Football Association of Thailand and Thai League Co Ltd sent a letter to all clubs that will play as home teams in Thai League 1-3 this weekend, asking them to hold a minute's silence before the match.
Meanwhile, the match between Nongbua Pitchaya FC and BG Pathum United on Saturday at 7pm has not been postponed yet.
Several clubs in Thailand posted messages to mourn the tragedy, including Nongbua Pitchaya FC, which posted about the club's former footballer being killed in the shooting rampage.
Former player Weerachon Butrwichian was killed at the market while the shooter was travelling back to his house.
Weerachon played for the club in its early years.
The shooting spree at the Uthai Sawan Tambon Administration Organisation and its nursery in Na Klang district saw 38 people killed, including 24 children. Twelve others were injured.