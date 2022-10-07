Footballers to observe a minute's silence before league games to mourn massacre victims

Meanwhile, the match between Nongbua Pitchaya FC and BG Pathum United on Saturday at 7pm has not been postponed yet.

Several clubs in Thailand posted messages to mourn the tragedy, including Nongbua Pitchaya FC, which posted about the club's former footballer being killed in the shooting rampage.

Former player Weerachon Butrwichian was killed at the market while the shooter was travelling back to his house.

Weerachon played for the club in its early years.