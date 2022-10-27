Buakaw fuelled by desire for revenge against Japanese boxer
Muay Thai legend Buakaw Banchamek has his sights on one goal: to avenge his defeat 14 years ago to the only fighter to have knocked him out in his entire career.
Buakaw will fight against Japanese boxer Yoshihiro Sato in the Rajadamnern World Series (RWS) at Rajadamnern Stadium in Bangkok on Friday.
Sato knocked Buakaw unconscious in their quarter-final bout of the K1 World Max 2008 at Nippon Budokan Arena in Tokyo. Buakaw partially avenged that knockout loss in 2013 with a victory by a decision over the Japanese fighter.
“Even though I had stopped boxing for a while, I have always conditioned my body,” Sato said as he prepares for the big fight.
“This time, I will fight against Buakaw again. I have fully prepared my body to knock him out for the second time.
“Buakaw and I made the kickboxing scene in Japan grow and made it famous. I have to say that Buakaw is a boxer with the best technique and strength. He has no weakness.
“If you want to ask me what is his weakness, I think it could be when I knock him out.
“I fought against him four times and this will be the fifth time. I did not think I will fight against him that much. I am happy to have a chance to fight against a great boxer like Buakaw but I am also a top Japanese boxer. This match will be great,” Sato said.
Buakaw vowed on stage that he will knock Sato out to get rid of a 14-year stigma.
“It was due to his confidence that he knocked me out on the stage. He has always been confident. I think he wants to become the only boxer to win against me twice but I am really determined this time to erase all old images with a win tomorrow [Friday]”, Buakaw responded.