Buakaw fuelled by desire for revenge against Japanese boxer

Sato knocked Buakaw unconscious in their quarter-final bout of the K1 World Max 2008 at Nippon Budokan Arena in Tokyo. Buakaw partially avenged that knockout loss in 2013 with a victory by a decision over the Japanese fighter.

“Even though I had stopped boxing for a while, I have always conditioned my body,” Sato said as he prepares for the big fight.

“This time, I will fight against Buakaw again. I have fully prepared my body to knock him out for the second time.

“Buakaw and I made the kickboxing scene in Japan grow and made it famous. I have to say that Buakaw is a boxer with the best technique and strength. He has no weakness.