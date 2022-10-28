'That's why Ronaldo is so good' Ten Hag after goal helps Utd to win
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag praised Cristano Ronaldo after the Portuguese forward scored against Sheriff Tiraspol.
Ronaldo was brought back into the United fold after being left out against Chelsea following an incident where he refused to come on as a substitute against Spurs.
On the night, Ronalo scored the third goal of the game to help the Red Devils to a 3-0 win.
"Yes. But you said, he (Cristiano Ronaldo) kept going and the team kept going to put them in the right position. He kept going to get his self in the right position. He didn't give up. I think that is what his whole career. That's why he is so good. And in the end, he get the reward for it." Said Erik ten Hag
"I don't have a problem with that as long it's functional. But also from him I demand more. More runs behind and more often in the box and more followers and more tempo dribbles especially, and more playing in the pocket. So we demand more dominance in this game. And now then there is a trick like that, it's nice, as long as functional. If you're not losing the ball as you're attracting plays, then it's okay. But it's a trick. Because of a trick. Yeah. Then I will correct them."
Diogo Dalot broke the deadlock with a header from a curled Christian Eriksen corner just before half-time.
Soon after the break, Marcus Rashford added a second with a headed effort from inside the box.
In the 81st minute, Ronaldo scored to rapturous applause to make it 3-0 and seal victory.
United secured qualification from Group E with the win.
Next week they will have to beat Real Sociedad by two goals or more to avoid a play-off against a team dropping from the Champions League.