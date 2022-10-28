'That's why Ronaldo is so good' Ten Hag after goal helps Utd to win

On the night, Ronalo scored the third goal of the game to help the Red Devils to a 3-0 win.

"Yes. But you said, he (Cristiano Ronaldo) kept going and the team kept going to put them in the right position. He kept going to get his self in the right position. He didn't give up. I think that is what his whole career. That's why he is so good. And in the end, he get the reward for it." Said Erik ten Hag

"I don't have a problem with that as long it's functional. But also from him I demand more. More runs behind and more often in the box and more followers and more tempo dribbles especially, and more playing in the pocket. So we demand more dominance in this game. And now then there is a trick like that, it's nice, as long as functional. If you're not losing the ball as you're attracting plays, then it's okay. But it's a trick. Because of a trick. Yeah. Then I will correct them."