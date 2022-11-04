Three EPSON Tour Players Sign Up for 9th SAT-TWT Open
Pavarisa Yoktuan, Jaravee Boonchant and Chanoknan Angurasaranee, all being active players on the Epson Tour, will strut their stuff in the ninth circuit of the Bt2.5 million SAT-TWT Road to World Ranking which will get underway from November 8-10 at Pattaya Country Club in Chonburi.
The three contenders will utilize the tournament, one of the 10 circuits of the Thai WPGA 2021-2022 season, as their final-warm up ahead of their participation in the LPGA qualifying competition in the US.
Currently ranked 23rd on the Epson Tour Official Money, Pavarisa is thrilled to compete in a home tournament. She hopes to shape up her game before heading to North America.
“The TWT-Open will serve up as a good test for me before I go back to the States. My goal is to earn a tour card on the LPGA again,” said the 28-year-old Pavarisa whose best attempt on the LPGA was a tied fifth position in the Marathon Classic back in 2019.
“I’m quite happy with my performance this year on the EPSON Tour with two second placed finishes. I hope to play well in my home tournament next week, but I will try not to put too much pressure on myself,” added Pavarisa, hoping to put a long drought of title since winning the Singha-SAT Championship seven years ago.
Up-and-coming Jaravee celebrated the biggest win in her career when she lifted up the EPSON Tour Championship crown in Florida two months ago, which propelled her to finish the season at 12th on the EPSON Tour Order of Merits rankings. She also staged impressive results in big international events including a tied sixth finish in the Hana Financial Group event in Korea.
“Everything is moving to the right direction for me this season. As for the rest of the season, I’m trying to get ready for the Final Q-School stage. I hope that every aspect of my game will pick up next week, which should give me a good boost before I go to the US,” said the 23-year-old former Duke University player.
“I’m also working on my fitness during my time in Thailand. I plan to play most of the 2023 season in the US if things go according to my plan,” Jaravee added.
After playing her rookie season on the EPSON Tour with 15 starts, teenage Chanoknan enjoyed her best finish at tied fourth in the Twin Bridges Championship in New York. Like Pavarisa and Jaravee, Chanoknan ihas her eyes firmly fixed on a slot in the LPGA qualifying event in December.
“I’m really working hard right now which includes five days of training the gym per week. I need to be really well prepared for the second qualifying stage later this month. So, after the SAT-TWT Open, I’m heading to the US right away,” said Chanoknan.
“My goal is to reach the final stage in December. If not, I may enter the Ladies European Tour Q-School instead,” she added.
The ninth SAT-TWT Open will be competed at the par 72 6,542-yard Pattaya Country Club. It is organized by Thailand Women’s Professional Golf Association (Thai WPGA). It will be competed in a three-day stroke-play format. After 36 holes, top 60 and ties will move ahead to the final round where they will battle it out for the winner’s prize money of Bt367,500.