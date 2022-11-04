Three EPSON Tour Players Sign Up for 9th SAT-TWT Open

Currently ranked 23rd on the Epson Tour Official Money, Pavarisa is thrilled to compete in a home tournament. She hopes to shape up her game before heading to North America.

“The TWT-Open will serve up as a good test for me before I go back to the States. My goal is to earn a tour card on the LPGA again,” said the 28-year-old Pavarisa whose best attempt on the LPGA was a tied fifth position in the Marathon Classic back in 2019.

“I’m quite happy with my performance this year on the EPSON Tour with two second placed finishes. I hope to play well in my home tournament next week, but I will try not to put too much pressure on myself,” added Pavarisa, hoping to put a long drought of title since winning the Singha-SAT Championship seven years ago.

Up-and-coming Jaravee celebrated the biggest win in her career when she lifted up the EPSON Tour Championship crown in Florida two months ago, which propelled her to finish the season at 12th on the EPSON Tour Order of Merits rankings. She also staged impressive results in big international events including a tied sixth finish in the Hana Financial Group event in Korea.



