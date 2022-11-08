Tite announces Brazil World Cup squad

Dani Alves, the 39-year-old former Barcelona right-back, was also included in the list, which features eight defenders and six midfielders.

"What kid of reference is twitter if compared with...how many Brazilian citizens do we have? I am not here to please those who are at twitter, those who express themselves at social media. It's a group that I don't know how much they represent the Brazilian people. Why should I have to listen them? What I can do, I do. I respect different opinions. I am not here to convince those people (at social media). Nor do I want to do so." said Tite

"We understand that Brazil is considered one of the favourites. In my opinion...Yes, we are."

Brazil will play in Group G at the World Cup with Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon.

Serbia and Switzerland were also in Brazil's group four years ago in Russia, when the Brazilians lost to Belgium in the quarterfinals.

The 61-year-old Tite has already announced he will step down after the tournament after six years in charge.



