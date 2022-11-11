Thai badminton stars of tomorrow face Asia’s elite in Bangkok

The tournament will be Thai juniors’ first opportunity in over two years to check their progress against international peers, Badminton Association of Thailand president Patama Leeswadtrakul said.

Thai players qualified for the event as winners and runners-up in this season’s Toyota Junior Badminton Championships or by gaining points in the Toyota Youth Super Series 2022.

Pattama urged sports fans to cheer on the Thai athletes at the venue for free or watch the tournament on the “BadmintonThailand Official” YouTube channel.