Messi makes fifth World Cup as Garnacho, Simeone omitted

Scaloni, who won the Copa America with Argentina last summer, has called upon 21 players from that squad, including Leonardo Paredes, Nicolas Tagliafico and Premier League pair Lisandro Martinez and Christian Romero.

This will be ﻿La Albiceleste's fifteenth World Cup and twelfth consecutive tournament, with their best showings coming in 1978 and 1986 when the South Americans won the trophy.

Argentina's Qatar 2022 squad

Goalkeepers

﻿Franco Armani (River Plate)

Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa)

Geronimo Rulli (Villarreal)

Defenders

Marcos Acuna (Sevilla)

Juan Foyth (Villarreal)

Lisandro Martinez (Manchester United)

Nahuel Molina (Atletico Madrid)

Gonzalo Montiel (﻿Sevilla)

Nicolas Otamendi (Benfica)

German Pezzella (Real Betis)

Nicolas Tagliafico (Lyon)

Midfielders

Rodrigo De Paul (Atletico Madrid)

Enzo Fernandez (Benfica)

Alejandro Gomez (Sevilla)

Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton and Hove Albion)

Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen)

Leonardo Paredes (Juventus)

Guido Rodriguez (Real Betis)

Attackers

Julian Alvarez (Manchester City)

Joaquin Correa (Inter Milan)

Angel Di Maria (Juventus)

Paulo Dybala (Roma)

Nicolas Gonzalez (Fiorentina)

Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan)

Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain)