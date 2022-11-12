Messi makes fifth World Cup as Garnacho, Simeone omitted
Lionel Messi will travel to a record-equalling fifth FIFA World Cup™ and is joined by fellow international stalwarts Angel Di Maria and Nicolas Otamendi. Lionel Scaloni decided, however, not to include forwards Alejandro Garnacho and Giovanni Simeone, while Giovani Lo Celso misses out through injury.
Paulo Dybala has been deemed fit enough to play despite suffering a hamstring injury which has kept the forward out since October. Fellow Serie A forwards Lautaro Martinez, Joaquin Correa and Nicolas Gonzalez make up the rest of the front line, along with Manchester City's Julian Alvarez.
Scaloni, who won the Copa America with Argentina last summer, has called upon 21 players from that squad, including Leonardo Paredes, Nicolas Tagliafico and Premier League pair Lisandro Martinez and Christian Romero.
This will be La Albiceleste's fifteenth World Cup and twelfth consecutive tournament, with their best showings coming in 1978 and 1986 when the South Americans won the trophy.
Argentina's Qatar 2022 squad
Goalkeepers
Franco Armani (River Plate)
Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa)
Geronimo Rulli (Villarreal)
Defenders
Marcos Acuna (Sevilla)
Juan Foyth (Villarreal)
Lisandro Martinez (Manchester United)
Nahuel Molina (Atletico Madrid)
Gonzalo Montiel (Sevilla)
Nicolas Otamendi (Benfica)
German Pezzella (Real Betis)
Nicolas Tagliafico (Lyon)
Midfielders
Rodrigo De Paul (Atletico Madrid)
Enzo Fernandez (Benfica)
Alejandro Gomez (Sevilla)
Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton and Hove Albion)
Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen)
Leonardo Paredes (Juventus)
Guido Rodriguez (Real Betis)
Attackers
Julian Alvarez (Manchester City)
Joaquin Correa (Inter Milan)
Angel Di Maria (Juventus)
Paulo Dybala (Roma)
Nicolas Gonzalez (Fiorentina)
Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan)
Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain)