Youths from 21 countries joining United Through Sports exchange in Bangkok

About a thousand youths and staff from 21 countries will take part, from Afghanistan, Australia, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Jordan, Philippines, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Switzerland, United Arab Emirates, Uganda, Kenya, United Kingdom, United States, and Thailand.

The objective is to connect the Thai sports network with foreign countries, push for Muay Thai to be included in the Olympic Games, and help the country in the bidding to host the Youth Olympic Games.

The activity also aims to create a safe zone for all youths to show their capabilities while recognising the importance of sports.

Participants will get an opportunity to exchange culture, education, and sports via activities including football, futsal, teqball, skateboarding, rock climbing, sepak takraw, and dancing.

