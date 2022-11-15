Joy and smiles as Spain's World Cup squad train
Spain's trained on Monday (November 14) for the first time since Luis Enrique confirmed his 26-man squad for the Qatar World Cup.
In a joyful, relaxed mood, players trained at Las Rozas soccer city training ahead of their friendly match against Jordan in Amman on Thursday.
After that match, the squad will travel to Doha.
Twelve years on from their World Cup triumph in South Africa, Spain is aiming for a second World Cup title at the Nov. 20-Dec. 18 tournament.
The absence of veterans like De Gea, Thiago and Barcelona defender Marcos Alonso points to the manager's preference to go all-in with Spain's new generation of talent.
The Spanish team face Costa Rica, Germany and Japan in Group E.