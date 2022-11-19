French leader Macron ‘knocked out’ by Muay Thai at legendary Bangkok stadium

Macron arrived in Thailand to attend the annual Apec Economic Leaders' Meeting in Bangkok on Friday and Saturday, but the French president is known to have a keen interest in sports.

Welcoming him at Rajadamnern Stadium were Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt, media firm Plan B’s managing director Pinijsorn Luechaikajohnpan, and the stadium’s executive manager Jit Cheosakul.

Macron told them that he was a big sports fan and liked watching football and boxing, including Muay Thai.

He then watched ringside as two Muay Thai fighters gave a demonstration of their martial arts skills in a short sparring exhibition, showcasing traditional kicks and leg-swipes that have become a staple of modern mixed martial arts.