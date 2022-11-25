Nielsen’s Gracenote Projects Brazil and Argentina Will Prevail at World Cup 2022

Gracenote, a Nielsen company, today released its World Cup 2022 forecast which identifies Brazil and Argentina as the two favourites most likely to triumph in Qatar.

Gracenote uses a proprietary football ranking system to estimate the chances of different results for every possible World Cup 2022 match through extensive simulations, to assess the chances for each team to reach different stages of the tournament.

Spotlight

• According to Gracenote, Brazil is the favourite to win the 2022 World Cup with a 20% chance of lifting the trophy on December 18. Brazil is at the top of Gracenote's World Football Ranking after losing just three times in 50 matches since being eliminated from the 2018 World Cup by Belgium.

• Argentina has a 16% chance of becoming world champions for the first time since 1986. Since losing to France at the 2018 World Cup, Argentina has lost four matches but the team is unbeaten for over three years, since a 2-0 defeat by Brazil in July 2019.

• If both Brazil and Argentina win their respective groups, they will enter the knockout phase in the same half of the draw and will meet in the semi-finals. Despite this, a World Cup final between Brazil and Argentina is currently the most likely match-up on December 18 according to Gracenote simulations.

• The leading European contenders for the trophy this year are Spain and the Netherlands, both with a 7% chance of lifting the trophy, and Belgium with a 6% chance. World Cup holders France are next according to Gracenote projections with a 5% chance of a repeat performance.