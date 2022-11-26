Wasteful United States held to goalless draw by England

Tim Weah set up Weston McKennie with a measured cross but the midfielder blazed his effort over before Christian Pulisic's powerful strike beat goalkeeper Jordan Pickford but crashed off the crossbar in a lively first-half display from the Americans.

The closest England came to breaking the deadlock was on the stroke of halftime when U.S. goalkeeper, Matt Turner, denied Mason Mount, while captain, Harry Kane, endured a frustrating evening up front as Gareth Southgate's side laboured to earn a share of the spoils.