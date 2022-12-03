No World Cup matches for Thai C-band satellite receivers

The commission made the announcement after SAT blocked broadcasts via C-band satellite TV networks in response to warnings from FIFA. The world football governing body had insisted that all broadcast signals be encrypted as they were being stolen by neighbouring countries.

Trairat Viriyasirikul, NBTC’s acting secretary-general, said on Friday that providers of satellite TV receivers (set-top boxes), digital television multiplexes (DTT MUX) service providers and TV channels have been issued a guideline for encrypting the signal to prevent it from being stolen.

According to the guidelines, set-top boxes will be encrypted with “conditional access”, while KU-band satellite television networks will be locked with an “alternated key encryption”.

DTT MUX service providers are also required to put the signal under conditional access.