The 34th Phuket King’s Cup Regatta returns to reignite yacht racing in Thailand

Under Royal Patronage, the Phuket King's Cup Regatta is organized by the Phuket King's Cup Regatta Organizing Committee under the auspices of the Royal Varuna Yacht Club, in conjunction with the Yacht Racing Association of Thailand, the Royal Thai Navy and the Province of Phuket. The region's most prestigious regatta includes International Dinghies Classes, Keelboats, and Multihulls Classes. The Royal Awards Ceremony will be on 10th December 2022 at Beyond Resort Kata, Kata Beach, Phuket.

Widely regarded as one of Asia’s premier yachting regattas, it consists of five days of racing on scenic courses amidst the beautiful Andaman Sea islands.

Following two years of no regatta due to the Covid pandemic, Phuket King’s Cup Regatta glad to be back with a strong showing of 182 Dinghies from Thailand, United Kingdom, Singapore, India, Japan, Malaysia and China to participate the International Dinghy Classes.

A key event on the Phuket tourism calendar, the regatta helps promote Phuket as a premier sports paradise on the world stage. In addition, the regatta has boosted sailing as a sport in Thailand, allowing young Thai sailors to develop their sailing skills in dinghies and go on to join international keelboat crews competing for class honours.

Besides attracting some of the world’s fastest independent racing teams, the Phuket King’s Cup Regatta is famous for its après-sailing beach party series that showcase Phuket’s culinary specialities and gourmet food.

Adding to the festivity is live music. The event draws corporate and international brands keen to grow their presence on a cosmopolitan platform. It also offers premier networking opportunities at the party venues each night following the conclusion of the day’s racing.

Keelboats and Multihulls will compete between 5-10 December, with 8th December reserved as a lay day for competitors to adjust their strategies or fix their boats. The race will continue from 9-10 December.

The International Dinghy Classes will race from 3-6 December at Kata Beach. Classes are divided into Optimist Boys, Optimist Girls, Open ILCA4, ILCA6, ILCA 7, 420, 470, and Open Skiff.

The Phuket King’s Cup Regatta has played an important part in the development of sailing in Thailand. It has encouraged young sailors to take up the sport and helped develop talented and aspiring skippers, who now represent Thailand at several international events.

Sponsors of the Phuket King’s Cup Regatta include Kata Group, RMA Group, Haad Thip PCL. and Workforce International.



For more information and results, please visit www.kingscup.com.

