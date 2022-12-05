Record-breaking Giroud, sublime Mbappe send France into quarter-finals with Poland win

No country has repeated as World Cup champions in six decades - since Brazil achieved the feat by claiming consecutive trophies in 1958 and 1962. Italy is the only other nation to have won two straight, in 1934 and 1938.

France's quarterfinal opponent will be either England or Senegal.

France, however, wasn't so sure to go this far when several other top players were ruled out shortly before the tournament because of physical issues, including midfielders Paul Pogba and N'Golo Kante, central defender Presnel Kimpembe, left back Lucas Hernandez, and forward Christopher Nkunku are also out.

On a record-setting night for France, goalkeeper Hugo Lloris matched the national team mark of 142 appearances held by Lilian Thuram.

The previous defending champion to reach the quarterfinals was Brazil in 2006 - when France beat the South Americans before eventually losing in the final to Italy in a penalty shootout.

With two European teams playing, there weren't all that many supporters of either country inside Al Thumama Stadium except for small pockets of France fans beating drums behind one goal and red-and-white clad spectators chanting "Polska" behind the opposite goal. There were also plenty of empty seats.



