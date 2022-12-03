France expect much more from Poland than Lewandowski's attacking power, Deschamps says

Lewandowski is indeed a deadly weapon up front, but Poland are a very compact side with another major asset at the other end of the pitch in keeper Wojciech Szczesny, who has already stopped two penalties.

"They have a backbone of players with great international experience (...) they deserve to be here," he added.

Across his career, Szczesny has saved 26 of 87 penalties and it is safe to say that France will be desperate to avoid a shootout at the Al Thumama stadium on Sunday (December 4).

Poland have only had five shots on target in three games, but three of them came from Lewandowski, who only needs half a chance to find the back of the net.

