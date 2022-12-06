Muay Thai ace Buakaw draws attention at NY Times Square

Previously, the advert featuring Buakaw had been shown above the Manhattan landmark in July to promote the Muay Thai legend's comback in the RWS tournament on August 19.

Up to 450,000 people pass Times Square each day, making it a prime spot for advertisers seeking to draw eyeballs.

A billboard here can range in cost from $5,000 (183,000 baht) per day to well over $50,000, according to advertising company Inspiria. Typically, the minimum amount of money required to advertise for 1-3 days ranges from $5,000 to $25,000.

