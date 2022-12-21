Thais kick-off AFF Championship with 5-0 win over Brunei

Head coach Alexandré “Mano” Pölking said that he was satisfied with the performance in the first match of the championship, saying the Thai team kept possession of the ball for most of the game and created many scoring opportunities.

Captain Theerathon Bunmathan said that the game was difficult because it was the first match of the competition. He praised Brunei’s goalkeeper for stopping several chances.

He said fans should be proud that his team won three points and scored five goals and vowed they would do its best in the next match.

General manager Nualphan Lamsam said the team will receive a reward of 5 million baht if they reach the semi-finals.