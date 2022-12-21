Thais kick-off AFF Championship with 5-0 win over Brunei
Thailand's national football team thumped Brunei 5-0 on Tuesday to win their opening match in the 2022 AFF Championship at Kuala Lumpur Stadium in the Malaysian capital.
Bordin Phala and Teerasil Dangda each scored once, while Peeradol Chamrasamee scored twice. Putera Yunos of Brunei was credited with a goal for Thailand after scoring against his own team.
Head coach Alexandré “Mano” Pölking said that he was satisfied with the performance in the first match of the championship, saying the Thai team kept possession of the ball for most of the game and created many scoring opportunities.
Captain Theerathon Bunmathan said that the game was difficult because it was the first match of the competition. He praised Brunei’s goalkeeper for stopping several chances.
He said fans should be proud that his team won three points and scored five goals and vowed they would do its best in the next match.
General manager Nualphan Lamsam said the team will receive a reward of 5 million baht if they reach the semi-finals.
Thailand will face the Philippines on Monday at 7.30pm at Thammasat Stadium in Pathum Thani.
