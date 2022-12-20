background-defaultbackground-default
logo-pwa

The Nationthailand

Add to Home Screen.

Add
Close
WEDNESDAY, December 21, 2022
nationthailand
Messi wakes up with World Cup trophy in his bed

Messi wakes up with World Cup trophy in his bed

TUESDAY, December 20, 2022
THE NATION

World Cup winner Lionel Messi on Tuesday (December 20) posted pictures of himself in bed with the famous golden trophy.

Argentina's squad arrived at Ezeiza International Airport, on the outskirts of capital Buenos Aires, in the early hours of Tuesday (December 20).
 

The team were led from the plane by captain Messi, who scored twice on the way to Argentina beating France on penalties in Sunday's final in Qatar, labelled by many experts as the best ever World Cup final.

Messi posted three pictures of himself in bed with the trophy on his Instagram account.

Messi wakes up with World Cup trophy in his bed Messi wakes up with World Cup trophy in his bed Messi wakes up with World Cup trophy in his bed

THE NATION
TAGS
messiWorld CupArgentina
RELATED
nationthailand