Messi wakes up with World Cup trophy in his bed
World Cup winner Lionel Messi on Tuesday (December 20) posted pictures of himself in bed with the famous golden trophy.
Argentina's squad arrived at Ezeiza International Airport, on the outskirts of capital Buenos Aires, in the early hours of Tuesday (December 20).
The team were led from the plane by captain Messi, who scored twice on the way to Argentina beating France on penalties in Sunday's final in Qatar, labelled by many experts as the best ever World Cup final.
Messi posted three pictures of himself in bed with the trophy on his Instagram account.