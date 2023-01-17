Thai players rewarded with 35 million baht after being crowned Asean kings
Thailand manager Nualphan Lamsam has handed the squad 20 million baht as a reward for successfully defending their Asean title with a 1-0 win over Vietnam on Monday night.
Thailand's 3-2 win on aggregate was sweet revenge on their arch-rivals Vietnam, who beat them in the Asean Championship final 15 years ago.
Monday also saw the War Elephants cement their status as regional football kings with a record seventh title.
Nualphan said Thailand had to shoulder huge pressure as only seven players were left from the squad of 23 that won the 2020 title.
However, the team’s unity saw them crowned champions for the seventh time in 14 editions, she added.
“I want to thank every club that allowed their players to join the national team despite the competition not being on FIFA’s international match calendar. Every stakeholder must work together if we want to develop the country’s football team.”
She also praised Thai fans for their support after tickets for the final sold out fast.
The title-winning will receive a total reward of about 35 million baht – 20 million from Nualphan, 5 million from Somyot Poompanmoung, president of the Football Association of Thailand, and around 10 million from the Asean Football Federation.
“The players had already won 10 million baht after the group stage and semi-final (5 million baht each) as well as 10 million baht after defeating Vietnam in the final, totalling 20 million baht as reward for their dedication,” Nualphan said.
She added that the team’s next goal was to compete at the World Cup, just as the Thai national women's football team has done.