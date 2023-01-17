Thai players rewarded with 35 million baht after being crowned Asean kings

Monday also saw the War Elephants cement their status as regional football kings with a record seventh title.

Nualphan said Thailand had to shoulder huge pressure as only seven players were left from the squad of 23 that won the 2020 title.

However, the team’s unity saw them crowned champions for the seventh time in 14 editions, she added.

“I want to thank every club that allowed their players to join the national team despite the competition not being on FIFA’s international match calendar. Every stakeholder must work together if we want to develop the country’s football team.”

She also praised Thai fans for their support after tickets for the final sold out fast.