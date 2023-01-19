Two Thai tennis talents get wild cards as Thailand Open returns to Hua Hin

Asia will be represented by world No. 49 Wang Xiyu of China, the former world junior No. 1 and junior US Open winner in 2018 and her compatriot Zhu Lin, ranked No. 85 in the world.

The tournament will grant wild cards to two local hopes — Luksika Kumkhum, who is currently No. 321, and Chompoothip Jundakate, the former world No. 540.

Suwat revealed that this year's tournament would maintain its allure by offering a variety of off-court activities that would allow players to not only explore the beauty of Hua Hin but also learn about Thai culture.

“There is a diverse range of activities which include Thai boxing and Thai cooking. Players will learn how to create traditional man-made Khomapastr printing fabrics and acquire basic skills for painting shoes. Moreover, they will witness a rare vintage car collection, artworks by famous global and local artists and take part in football activity with a Korean team,” said Suwat.

He added that tennis enthusiasts in Thailand can enjoy Full HUD coverage of the event on TrueVisions.

Tanukiat said: “Thailand's economy has benefited from the organisation of sporting events. Sports tourism helps to boost our nation's reputation while also enhancing our athletes' performance on the international stage.”

Wutthilerd said: “We consider it an honour to participate in this competition because we recognise the value of sports promotion and the need to advance Thai sports on the international scene. We want to provide Thai tennis fans the chance to see top-notch tennis and encourage young people to pursue professional sports careers.”

Proudputh said that True Arena Hua Hin Sport Club was “delighted that the WTA has chosen us as the host venue. Our facility features an Australian Open-standard court surface with a centre court that can accommodate up to 2,000 spectators. We are confident that, as a result of our previous experience hosting international events, we will be able to maintain the same international standard and leave an impression on the minds of fans and players throughout the tournament.”

For further information and tickets, contact True Arena Hua Hin telephone number 032-909-633 or visit www.truearenahuahin.com.