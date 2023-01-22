Kunlavut, Supanida carry Thai hopes in Indian Open semi-finals

World No. 7 Lo raised his game and pushed his Thai rival to the limit in the second game. But at 17-all, Kunlavut surged ahead, taking four successive points to close the deal. It was the first time that Kunlavut had beaten Lo in straight games. Last week, he prevailed over the Singaporean in three games in Malaysia.

In Saturday’s semi-finals, the Thai ace will face world No. 3 Anthony Sinisuka Ginting of Indonesia.

On the women’s side, Thailand’s world No. 30 Supanida Katehong got a walk-over into the semi-finals after Olympic gold medalist Chen Yufei of China pulled out due to illness.

Supanida will take on world No. 1 Akane Yamaguchi of Japan, the title winner in Malaysia last week. However, Pornpawee Chochuwong, the other Thai in the quarter-finals, was sent packing by second-seeded An Se Young of South Korea 21-14 21-14.