Kunlavut stuns world No. 1 Axelsen to win Indian Open title

It was the first triumph for Kunlavut in a BWF World Tour Super 750 event, and his second win on the World Tour. The Thai world No. 3 had claimed his maiden crown at the German Open (Super 300) last year.

In their previous encounters, the Thai’s incessant retrieving had proved in vain against the hard-hitting Dane who used to dictate points with his explosive smashes. But the tables were turned on the Dane on Sunday, as Kunlavut intensified his offensive game, never allowing the world champion to settle down.

Axelsen held a marginal edge in the opening game when he rallied from 12-15 to level scores at 18-all and held a game point at 20-19 in the opener. Two net shots went in favour of Kunlavut, giving the Thai the opening game.



